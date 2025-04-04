Modi Stresses Minority Safety and India-Bangladesh Cooperation
During a meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Indian PM Narendra Modi emphasized India's concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. He urged Bangladesh to investigate atrocities against minorities. Modi also promoted cooperation for a stable and inclusive relationship between the two nations.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the BIMSTEC Summit. The focus was on key concerns including the safety of minorities, such as Hindus, in Bangladesh.
Modi stressed the importance of investigating reported atrocities against minorities and urged that political rhetoric, which could disrupt harmony, be avoided. He reiterated India's commitment to a democratic and peaceful Bangladesh and emphasized a pragmatic and positive bilateral relationship.
Border security issues and illegal crossings were also discussed, reflecting ongoing regional challenges. Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperative ties rooted in the long-standing association between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
