BJD's Change of Heart on Waqf Bill Sparks Controversy

Senior leaders of the Biju Janata Dal have raised concerns over the party's sudden shift in position regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Despite initially opposing the legislation, the party subsequently supported it in the Rajya Sabha, leading to criticism from opposition parties and internal confusion.

A group of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders voiced their concern on Friday over the party's unexpected change in stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The leaders plan to seek clarity from party president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Following a lengthy debate, and just hours after the Rajya Sabha approved the contentious legislation, BJD leaders including Prasanna Acharya, Bhupinder Singh, Ashok Panda, and Chandrasekar Sahoo convened at Sankha Bhawan, the state party headquarters, to discuss the party's altered position on the Bill.

The opposition Congress strongly condemned BJD's decision, accusing it of reneging on its commitment to the Muslim community by voting in favor of the Bill. Meanwhile, BJD's Sasmit Patra defended his vote, citing the absence of a party whip, but acknowledged uncertainty about the votes of fellow party MPs.

