Left Menu

France Faces Budget Deficit Challenges Amidst Tariff Tensions

Eric Lombard, France's Finance Minister, suggests a potential shift in France's deficit reduction plans due to U.S. tariffs on EU imports. He dismisses further spending cuts and tax hikes, stressing the need to wait for negotiation outcomes, highlighting potential economic impacts and a revised growth forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:20 IST
France Faces Budget Deficit Challenges Amidst Tariff Tensions
Eric Lombard

Finance Minister Eric Lombard hinted on Friday at a possible deviation from France's budget deficit reduction target due to U.S. tariffs, dismissing further spending cuts and tax hikes as solutions.

Speaking to BFM TV, Lombard highlighted the uncertainty until negotiations with the U.S. on new tariffs unfold, as President Trump's recently announced 20% tariffs on EU imports could impact the French economy significantly.

Lombard emphasized that maintaining these tariffs would decrease revenue and GDP, potentially worsening the deficit, but stressed the importance of avoiding additional economic measures detrimental to the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025