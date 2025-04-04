Left Menu

Trump Attends NATO Summit in The Hague

Donald Trump, President of the United States, is confirmed to attend a NATO summit in The Hague this coming June. The announcement was made by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during a briefing with reporters in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:30 IST
Trump Attends NATO Summit in The Hague
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Poland

United States President Donald Trump is set to attend a significant NATO summit scheduled to be held in The Hague this June. The confirmation was provided by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

The announcement came as Sikorski addressed journalists in Brussels, highlighting the high-profile presence expected at the summit.

The NATO gathering is anticipated to cover critical global issues, with Trump's participation underscoring the United States' ongoing commitment to international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025