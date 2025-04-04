Trump Attends NATO Summit in The Hague
Donald Trump, President of the United States, is confirmed to attend a NATO summit in The Hague this coming June. The announcement was made by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during a briefing with reporters in Brussels.
United States President Donald Trump is set to attend a significant NATO summit scheduled to be held in The Hague this June. The confirmation was provided by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
The announcement came as Sikorski addressed journalists in Brussels, highlighting the high-profile presence expected at the summit.
The NATO gathering is anticipated to cover critical global issues, with Trump's participation underscoring the United States' ongoing commitment to international alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
