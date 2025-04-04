Left Menu

Global Communist Solidarity at CPI(M) Congress

The Communist Party of China emphasized the importance of improving India-China ties at the CPI(M)'s 24th congress in Madurai. Thirty-four global communist parties extended their support, highlighting geopolitical shifts and local challenges. Messages stressed unity against divisive forces and endorsed cooperative regional relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:05 IST
The Communist Party of China (CPC) has stressed that enhancing India-China relations aligns with the mutual interests of both nations and the surrounding region. This statement was delivered to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), during its 24th congress currently taking place in Madurai. As detailed in a document shared by the CPI(M), a total of 34 leftist parties globally have voiced their support for this event.

Apart from the CPC, notable parties expressing encouragement include the Workers' Party of Korea, the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the Communist Party of Cuba, among others. The CPC emphasized the evolving international landscape, urging for strengthened exchanges and strategic dialogue between the CPI(M) and Indian political entities to foster regional stability and prosperity.

In an interview, CPI(M) Interim Coordinator Prakash Karat advocated for improved relations with China, highlighting the benefits of a multipolar world. Meanwhile, messages from the Communist Party of Bangladesh and others echoed concerns over regional political dynamics while expressing ambitions for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

