Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Imphal: Tensions Rise Over Joykumar Singh's Remarks

Tensions escalated in Imphal's Imphal West as women protesters attempted to storm National People's Party leader Yumnam Joykumar Singh's home, demanding an apology for comments about the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol. Joykumar attributed the issue to a misunderstanding and clarified the removal of the group's name from his post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:06 IST
Protests Erupt in Imphal: Tensions Rise Over Joykumar Singh's Remarks
Tension
  • Country:
  • India

In Imphal West, tension reached a boiling point as women protesters, under the Apunba Manipur Emasing banner, marched to National People's Party state leader Yumnam Joykumar Singh's residence. Their demand: a public apology for remarks he made regarding the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol.

Despite a heavy police presence blocking their path, the authorities allowed select representatives to meet Joykumar. The uproar stemmed from Joykumar's post on X, questioning the Kuki-Meitei conflict and the actions of groups like Arambai Tenggol. He later clarified that the mention of Arambai Tenggol was removed, attributing the issue to a misunderstanding.

The NPP youth wing conveyed their regrets to Arambai Tenggol, and Joykumar expressed intentions to avoid future misunderstandings, affirming support for the organization and others committed to state welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025