Protests Erupt in Imphal: Tensions Rise Over Joykumar Singh's Remarks

In Imphal West, tension reached a boiling point as women protesters, under the Apunba Manipur Emasing banner, marched to National People's Party state leader Yumnam Joykumar Singh's residence. Their demand: a public apology for remarks he made regarding the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol.

Despite a heavy police presence blocking their path, the authorities allowed select representatives to meet Joykumar. The uproar stemmed from Joykumar's post on X, questioning the Kuki-Meitei conflict and the actions of groups like Arambai Tenggol. He later clarified that the mention of Arambai Tenggol was removed, attributing the issue to a misunderstanding.

The NPP youth wing conveyed their regrets to Arambai Tenggol, and Joykumar expressed intentions to avoid future misunderstandings, affirming support for the organization and others committed to state welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)