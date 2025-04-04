Left Menu

Taiwan's Bold Response to U.S. Tariff Challenge

Taiwan's government has announced a financial aid package exceeding T$288 billion to assist industries affected by new U.S. import tariffs. The measures include funding and interest rate reductions to support sectors like electronics and steel. Officials are negotiating with the U.S. to mitigate tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:53 IST
Taiwan's Bold Response to U.S. Tariff Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's government unveiled a substantial financial aid package totaling at least T$288 billion to support industries grappling with the effects of recent U.S. import tariffs. The announcement aims to cushion the economic blow from the new tariffs imposed by the U.S., which are particularly high for several of Taiwan's trading partners.

The new tariffs, effective from Wednesday, exclude semiconductors, a crucial export for Taiwan. Nevertheless, electronics and steel industries are among those hit hardest. Premier Cho Jung-tai emphasized the government's duty to manage risks and address industry needs, promising T$88 billion in support for the affected sectors.

Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun announced an interest rate cut on loans for exporters worth T$200 billion. As financial markets prepare to reopen following a holiday, Taiwan is actively negotiating with the U.S. to ease the tariffs while refraining from any retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025