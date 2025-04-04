Left Menu

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Escalates

Rahul Gandhi has been directed by a Sambhal court to respond by May 7 to allegations regarding his remarks about 'fighting the Indian State'. The remarks have sparked controversy with Simran Gupta filing a case, claiming Gandhi's words disrespect India's citizens and democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:43 IST
Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, a court in Sambhal has instructed Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to submit a response by May 7 concerning his contentious comments about 'fighting the Indian State itself'.

Gandhi's statements, made during the inauguration of the Congress' headquarters in Delhi on January 15, have triggered legal action from Simran Gupta, the national president of Hindu Shakti Dal. Gupta alleges the remarks undermine India's democratic fabric and its citizens.

Legal proceedings were initiated after Gupta's initial complaints went unheard, prompting her to approach the court. The court has since issued a notice to Gandhi, requesting his presence or a written reply by the specified date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

