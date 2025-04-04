Peace in Peril: The Future of U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Relations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cast doubt on Russia's intentions in ongoing peace discussions with Ukraine. This comes against a backdrop of European allies expressing frustration over perceived delays in negotiations spearheaded by the Trump administration.

During a NATO meeting, Rubio stressed that Russian actions will be the true measure of their commitment to peace, noting the importance of a prompt resolution. Meanwhile, Moscow's ongoing military actions have drawn severe criticism from European counterparts who are pushing for more decisive U.S. intervention.

With skepticism growing about Russia's sincerity, ministers from Europe and North America have called for setting a timeline for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, highlighting the urgency for a viable solution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)