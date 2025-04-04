Vijay's Bold Call for Katchatheevu Solution
Actor-politician Vijay criticizes DMK and BJP governments, urging retrieval of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka for the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen. He suggests leasing the area temporarily and presses PM Modi to act during his Sri Lanka visit, aiming for benefits to both Indian and Sri Lankan communities.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique of the DMK and BJP-led governments, actor-politician Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, emphasized that reclaiming Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka is crucial to alleviating the struggles faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen.
Vijay proposed that until such retrieval is possible, the island should be leased for 99 years. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka, to negotiate a favorable agreement.
Criticizing the DMK for their past handling of the issue, and accusing the BJP of favoritism, Vijay highlighted the need for Modi to prioritize the welfare of Indian fishermen. He insisted that 'Katchatheevu is India's rightful land' and called for action benefiting both Indian and Sri Lankan communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katchatheevu
- DMK
- BJP
- Vijay
- Modi
- Sri Lanka
- fishermen
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- Katchatheevu dispute
ALSO READ
13 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return Home After Sri Lankan Arrest
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Parsi New Year Navroz with Heartfelt Greetings
In a Historic Meeting, Shivraj Patil Connects with PM Modi on Key Issues
Sri Lanka Gears Up for Crucial Local Elections Amid Past Postponements
Modi govt moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites; adopting a zero tolerance policy against them: Amit Shah.