Left Menu

Vijay's Bold Call for Katchatheevu Solution

Actor-politician Vijay criticizes DMK and BJP governments, urging retrieval of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka for the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen. He suggests leasing the area temporarily and presses PM Modi to act during his Sri Lanka visit, aiming for benefits to both Indian and Sri Lankan communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:29 IST
Vijay's Bold Call for Katchatheevu Solution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the DMK and BJP-led governments, actor-politician Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, emphasized that reclaiming Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka is crucial to alleviating the struggles faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Vijay proposed that until such retrieval is possible, the island should be leased for 99 years. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka, to negotiate a favorable agreement.

Criticizing the DMK for their past handling of the issue, and accusing the BJP of favoritism, Vijay highlighted the need for Modi to prioritize the welfare of Indian fishermen. He insisted that 'Katchatheevu is India's rightful land' and called for action benefiting both Indian and Sri Lankan communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025