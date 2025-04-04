Vijay's Bold Call for Katchatheevu Solution

In a scathing critique of the DMK and BJP-led governments, actor-politician Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, emphasized that reclaiming Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka is crucial to alleviating the struggles faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Vijay proposed that until such retrieval is possible, the island should be leased for 99 years. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka, to negotiate a favorable agreement.

Criticizing the DMK for their past handling of the issue, and accusing the BJP of favoritism, Vijay highlighted the need for Modi to prioritize the welfare of Indian fishermen. He insisted that 'Katchatheevu is India's rightful land' and called for action benefiting both Indian and Sri Lankan communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)