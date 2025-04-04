Tensions Escalate: Abdullah Government Challenges LG Over JKAS Transfers

The NC-led alliance in Jammu and Kashmir raised concerns over state official transfers by the Lieutenant Governor, advocating for respect towards the people's mandate.

Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq emphasized the need for cooperation, cautioning against interpreting their silence as weakness, following an emergency meeting.

The Abdullah government regards the transfers as legally contested, intensifying a growing friction with LG Sinha, who defended his actions as within legal confines.

(With inputs from agencies.)