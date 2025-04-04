Tensions Escalate: Abdullah Government Challenges LG Over JKAS Transfers
The ruling National Conference-led alliance in Jammu and Kashmir expressed strong opposition to the recent transfer of JKAS officers by the Lieutenant Governor. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the transfer orders as undermining the elected government's authority, escalating political tensions between the state government and the central administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The NC-led alliance in Jammu and Kashmir raised concerns over state official transfers by the Lieutenant Governor, advocating for respect towards the people's mandate.
Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq emphasized the need for cooperation, cautioning against interpreting their silence as weakness, following an emergency meeting.
The Abdullah government regards the transfers as legally contested, intensifying a growing friction with LG Sinha, who defended his actions as within legal confines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate as ED Questions Lalu Yadav in Land-for-Job Scam
Political Tensions Rise Over Delimitation and Language Policy in Tamil Nadu
France Ramps Up Defense Funding Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Sudan's Political Tensions Flare as Kiir Sacks Governor
Blame Game: The Film 'Chhaava' and Maharashtra's Political Tensions