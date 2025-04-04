CPI(M) Condemns Israel, Opposes 'One Nation, One Election'

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened a national congress, adopting a resolution condemning Israel's offensive in Gaza. The party criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of compromising India's longstanding stance on Palestine.

The CPI(M) also vehemently opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, labeling it as a push towards centralized governance. The resolution claimed the proposal could threaten democracy and federalism, calling for nationwide opposition.

Furthermore, the party emphasized not only the urgent need for the delayed decadal census but also advocated for a caste census to enhance socio-economic policymaking. The CPI(M) expressed concerns over inequitable delimitation, urging for fair representation in Parliament.

