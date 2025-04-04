Left Menu

CPI(M) Condemns Israel, Opposes 'One Nation, One Election'

The CPI(M) national congress condemned Israel's actions in Gaza and criticized the Indian government's alignment with Israel. It opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, calling it undemocratic. The congress also demanded a caste census with the delayed decadal census and opposed unfair delimitation methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:15 IST
CPI(M) Condemns Israel, Opposes 'One Nation, One Election'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened a national congress, adopting a resolution condemning Israel's offensive in Gaza. The party criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of compromising India's longstanding stance on Palestine.

The CPI(M) also vehemently opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, labeling it as a push towards centralized governance. The resolution claimed the proposal could threaten democracy and federalism, calling for nationwide opposition.

Furthermore, the party emphasized not only the urgent need for the delayed decadal census but also advocated for a caste census to enhance socio-economic policymaking. The CPI(M) expressed concerns over inequitable delimitation, urging for fair representation in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025