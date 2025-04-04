Productive U.S.-Vietnam Trade Talks: Tariff Reductions on Horizon

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed a sense of optimism following a phone conversation with Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party, To Lam. The dialogue centered on reducing tariffs on American imports to Vietnam.

During the exchange, Vietnam expressed readiness to slash tariffs to zero, contingent upon reaching a comprehensive trade agreement with the United States. Trump's remarks, shared via his Truth Social account, highlighted the significance of such a step in strengthening economic ties.

President Trump extended his gratitude to Lam for the potential economic benefits, indicating his anticipation to further discuss this significant trade matter in an upcoming meeting. This move could herald a new chapter in U.S.-Vietnam economic relations.

