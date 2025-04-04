Left Menu

Trump Presses Powell: Cut Rates Now

Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, arguing it was an opportune time. Trump conveyed his message through Truth Social, emphasizing the need to act swiftly and avoid political maneuvering. The push reflects ongoing debates over economic policy.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:47 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to reduce interest rates, asserting that now is the optimal moment for such a monetary policy shift. In a characteristically bold statement on Truth Social, Trump implored Powell, 'CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!'

The call to action highlights Trump's continued engagement with economic policy discussions, despite no longer holding office. His comments come amid broader conversations about the direction of the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's role in steering growth and stability.

Trump's stance reflects growing figures advocating for rate cuts as a means to bolster economic momentum, even as the Federal Reserve weighs broader indicators and long-term fiscal implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

