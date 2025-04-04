Vietnam and U.S. Move Toward Zero Tariff Agreement

Vietnam has expressed its willingness to reduce tariffs on American goods to zero, urging the United States to reciprocate the action, according to reports from state media. This development was shared by Communist Party leader To Lam during a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The discussions between To Lam and Trump signify a push towards formalizing a bilateral trade agreement, as reported by the official Vietnam News Agency. The proposal indicates a potential easing of trade tensions between the two nations.

Adding a touch of diplomacy, Lam extended an invitation to President Trump to visit Vietnam, an offer that the U.S. President has accepted, signaling a promising step forward in U.S.-Vietnam relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)