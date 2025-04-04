Left Menu

Tragedy and Survival: IAF Jaguar Crash in Gujarat

A tragic IAF Jaguar fighter plane crash occurred in Jamnagar, Gujarat, leading to the death of Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav. Group Captain Manish Kumar Singh was injured and moved to Kirkee's Military Hospital in Pune. The Indian Air Force has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:50 IST
  • India

A Jaguar fighter aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed during a night mission in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, tragically leading to the death of Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav and injuring Group Captain Manish Kumar Singh.

The crash took place at Suvarda village, approximately 12 kilometers from Jamnagar city, at roughly 9:30 pm. Group Captain Singh, who sustained compound fractures and flame burns, was transferred to Pune's Military Hospital in Kirkee for specialized treatment.

The Indian Air Force has launched an inquiry into the crash. Flight Lieutenant Yadav, aged 28, received a full military honors cremation in his home village of Majra Bhalkhi in Haryana's Rewari district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

