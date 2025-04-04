Tragedy and Survival: IAF Jaguar Crash in Gujarat

A Jaguar fighter aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed during a night mission in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, tragically leading to the death of Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav and injuring Group Captain Manish Kumar Singh.

The crash took place at Suvarda village, approximately 12 kilometers from Jamnagar city, at roughly 9:30 pm. Group Captain Singh, who sustained compound fractures and flame burns, was transferred to Pune's Military Hospital in Kirkee for specialized treatment.

The Indian Air Force has launched an inquiry into the crash. Flight Lieutenant Yadav, aged 28, received a full military honors cremation in his home village of Majra Bhalkhi in Haryana's Rewari district.

(With inputs from agencies.)