Panama Seeks Exemption from U.S. Tariffs

Panama's government has announced its pursuit of an exemption from the tariffs recently introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The announcement came on Friday, highlighting Panama's strategic response to this new economic challenge.

In a carefully worded statement, Panama's officials emphasized the importance of analyzing the scope of the U.S. decision and exploring ways to minimize its impact on the nation. The primary goal is to negotiate an exclusion from the tariff application to safeguard Panama's economic interests.

This development underscores the broader implications of international trade policies and how countries, such as Panama, are maneuvering diplomatically to protect their economies against potential adverse outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)