GENEVA - In a significant move, Syria embraced a United Nations resolution aimed at investigating human rights violations to address the aftermath of its elongated civil war. The resolution, which was passed without opposition at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, reflects a shift in support for Syria's new government.

The civil war, initiated in 2011 during Bashar al-Assad's regime, saw brutal tactics, including chemical weapons and torture, prompting a need for international attention. Now, under the leadership of the transitional government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria seeks to reform its tainted human rights record.

Syria's constructive engagment in drafting the resolution was acknowledged by international representatives, urging it to commit to inquiries about war crimes. The British Ambassador highlighted recent atrocities as urgent reminders of the need for justice in Syria's ongoing reform efforts.

