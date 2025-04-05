UN Resolution Spurs New Hope for Syria's Human Rights Reforms
Syria has welcomed a UN resolution aimed at investigating and improving human-rights after its 13-year civil war. The resolution, passed without opposition, signals support from the Human Rights Council for Syria's new government. The move aims to address crimes from the conflict which started in 2011.
GENEVA - In a significant move, Syria embraced a United Nations resolution aimed at investigating human rights violations to address the aftermath of its elongated civil war. The resolution, which was passed without opposition at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, reflects a shift in support for Syria's new government.
The civil war, initiated in 2011 during Bashar al-Assad's regime, saw brutal tactics, including chemical weapons and torture, prompting a need for international attention. Now, under the leadership of the transitional government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria seeks to reform its tainted human rights record.
Syria's constructive engagment in drafting the resolution was acknowledged by international representatives, urging it to commit to inquiries about war crimes. The British Ambassador highlighted recent atrocities as urgent reminders of the need for justice in Syria's ongoing reform efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Sanctions Ex-Sri Lankan Military Leaders for Civil War Abuses
South Sudan on the Brink: UN Warns of Renewed Civil War
South Sudan on the brink of civil war, top UN official warns
UK Sanctions Sri Lankan Commanders for Civil War Abuses
South Sudan on Edge: Riek Machar's Arrest Spurs Fears of Renewed Civil War