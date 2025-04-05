Growing Republican Support for Tariff Oversight Bill in Senate

A significant Senate bill aimed at requiring congressional approval for new tariffs has garnered increasing support from Republican lawmakers. This comes amid a tumultuous stock market response to President Donald Trump's new import taxes, with GOP Senators such as Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell stepping up as co-sponsors.

The proposed legislation stipulates that new tariffs would expire within 60 days unless Congress explicitly endorses them. Despite the growing bipartisan support, the bill faces uncertainty in the Senate, where the Republican Party maintains a narrow majority. Economists warn that Trump's tariff policies might lead to a recession through heightened prices, although the administration insists they will fuel American manufacturing investments.

Concerns are mounting across states over the local impacts of these trade policies, including potential threats to agricultural and manufacturing sectors. Republican Senator Ted Cruz voiced worry about a possible "terrible" outcome if the tariff standoff persists. In response, efforts to regain tariff oversight continue, with same-party members considering legislative solutions alongside Democrat counterparts.

