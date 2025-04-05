Nationwide 'Hands Off!' Protests Mobilize Against Trump and Musk Policies

Opposition to President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk is culminating in a wave of 'Hands Off!' protests scheduled across the United States on Saturday. The demonstrations, organized by over 150 groups, aim to challenge the administration's policies on government downsizing, economic issues, and human rights.

With plans in motion for over 1,200 rallies, activists, including civil rights groups and labor unions, intend to voice their dissent from the National Mall in Washington, DC to state capitols across all 50 states. Major concerns include firing federal workers, closing Social Security offices, restricting transgender protections, and cutting health program funding.

Elon Musk, a Trump adviser and head of the new Department of Government Efficiency, claims his actions save taxpayers billions. However, activists argue that similar opposition efforts lack the mass mobilization seen in events like the Women's March in 2017 or 2020's Black Lives Matter protests. Organizers hope Saturday's demonstrations will achieve large-scale impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)