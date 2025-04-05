Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate as China Hits Back at U.S. Tariffs

China criticized U.S. tariffs introduced by President Trump, urging equal-footed consultation amid global market disruptions. The conflict escalated as China retaliated with its own tariffs and export curbs, intensifying this trade war. Hong Kong opted for a non-retaliatory stance, emphasizing its commitment to a free and open market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:18 IST
Trade Tensions Escalate as China Hits Back at U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff hikes on Chinese imports, China has sharpened its rhetoric, stating that 'the market has spoken' against these controversial economic measures. The Xinhua news agency further urged the U.S. to cease using tariffs as a means of economic suppression and to pursue fair negotiations.

The trade confrontation intensified when Trump authorized additional tariffs, escalating duties on Chinese goods to a staggering 54% this year. This prompted immediate retaliations from China, which slapped 34% tariffs on U.S. goods and imposed export restrictions, particularly affecting rare earth elements crucial to technology production. Global markets have reacted negatively, with significant downturns reflecting investor uncertainty.

Hong Kong's financial leadership, represented by Paul Chan, distanced itself from the fray, highlighting the city's dedication to maintaining its status as a 'free and open' market. Chan emphasized adherence to a rules-based multilateral trading system, aligning with Hong Kong's strategic interests in free-flowing capital and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025