Left Menu

BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Extravagant Bungalow Expenses

The BJP criticized Arvind Kejriwal over bungalow maintenance costs reportedly reaching Rs 3.69 crore annually from 2015 to 2022. Citing an RTI reply, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva labeled these expenses as extravagant, urging Kejriwal to justify them amidst accusations of a lavish lifestyle and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:21 IST
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Extravagant Bungalow Expenses
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the BJP launched a scathing attack on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, citing an RTI that unveiled the staggering annual maintenance costs of his former chief ministerial bungalow.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva disclosed that over Rs 3.69 crore was spent annually between 2015 and 2022 on the residence, sparking allegations of excessiveness in Kejriwal's previous living arrangements.

The findings, derived from a right to information query, have renewed BJP's demands for Kejriwal's response to claims of a five-star lifestyle and alleged corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025