BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Extravagant Bungalow Expenses
The BJP criticized Arvind Kejriwal over bungalow maintenance costs reportedly reaching Rs 3.69 crore annually from 2015 to 2022. Citing an RTI reply, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva labeled these expenses as extravagant, urging Kejriwal to justify them amidst accusations of a lavish lifestyle and corruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:21 IST
On Saturday, the BJP launched a scathing attack on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, citing an RTI that unveiled the staggering annual maintenance costs of his former chief ministerial bungalow.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva disclosed that over Rs 3.69 crore was spent annually between 2015 and 2022 on the residence, sparking allegations of excessiveness in Kejriwal's previous living arrangements.
The findings, derived from a right to information query, have renewed BJP's demands for Kejriwal's response to claims of a five-star lifestyle and alleged corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
