BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Extravagant Bungalow Expenses

On Saturday, the BJP launched a scathing attack on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, citing an RTI that unveiled the staggering annual maintenance costs of his former chief ministerial bungalow.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva disclosed that over Rs 3.69 crore was spent annually between 2015 and 2022 on the residence, sparking allegations of excessiveness in Kejriwal's previous living arrangements.

The findings, derived from a right to information query, have renewed BJP's demands for Kejriwal's response to claims of a five-star lifestyle and alleged corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)