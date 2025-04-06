BJP's 46th Foundation Day: A Celebration of Growth and Vision

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoisted the BJP flag at the party headquarters, marking its 46th foundation day. The event, attended by senior leaders like state president Manmohan Samal and Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, celebrated the party's growth and achievements.

Majhi expressed gratitude on social media, stating that BJP's transformation into a movement is due to its dedicated members and leaders. He emphasized the importance of remembering the efforts of those who contributed to the party's success and called for unity in building a developed India and Odisha.

Samal reiterated the party's accomplishments over 46 years, becoming a national force and achieving electoral success in 21 states. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the support of the people for the party's unprecedented rise, highlighting its first government formation in Odisha in June 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)