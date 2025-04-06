British MPs Detained in Israel: Diplomatic Fallout Looms

Two British Members of Parliament, Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang, have been detained and denied entry into Israel, heightening diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The Israeli government justified the action, alleging the MPs intended to promote anti-Israel sentiments.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy labeled the Israeli response as 'unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning.' The UK Foreign Office has confirmed that Mohamed and Yang were part of an official parliamentary delegation, contradicting Israeli claims.

The incident comes amidst ongoing conflict in the region, with the UK's priority being to restore ceasefire and negotiations in Gaza. Mohamed, the first Arab woman MP in the UK, and Yang, the first Chinese-born British MP, were traveling with aides when detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)