Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A 67-Year Dream Fulfilled

Jammu and Kashmir secured their first Ranji Trophy title in 67 years with a draw against Karnataka, winning on a first-innings lead. Captain Paras Dogra and standout players, including Shubham Pundir and Aaquib Nabi Dar, played crucial roles. The victory was celebrated by state officials and dedicated to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:01 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A 67-Year Dream Fulfilled

In a historic turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title by drawing against Karnataka, yet claiming victory based on a substantial first-innings lead. The final marked an end to their 67-year wait for the prestigious domestic title.

This triumph was spearheaded by the team's captain, Paras Dogra, whose leadership was pivotal alongside stellar performances from Shubham Pundir and Aaquib Nabi Dar. Pundir was adjudged the man of the match for his commanding 121-run innings, while Dar's brilliant bowling, registering figures of 5-54, was instrumental in building their decisive lead.

The state celebrated this achievement with notable figures like Indian Cricket Board President Mithun Manhas and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah present to witness the final day's play. The victory was dedicated to the resilient spirit of the Jammu and Kashmir populace, symbolizing a new era of self-belief and sporting excellence.

TRENDING

1
Flight Suspensions in the Middle East Amid Heightened Tensions

Flight Suspensions in the Middle East Amid Heightened Tensions

 India
2
India Braces for Scorching March with Above-Average Temperatures

India Braces for Scorching March with Above-Average Temperatures

 India
3
Iron Rod Mishap: Young Man Injured on Mumbai Street

Iron Rod Mishap: Young Man Injured on Mumbai Street

 India
4
Mastermind and Associate Foiled in Armed Robbery and Murder Case in Haryana

Mastermind and Associate Foiled in Armed Robbery and Murder Case in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026