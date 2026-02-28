Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A 67-Year Dream Fulfilled
Jammu and Kashmir secured their first Ranji Trophy title in 67 years with a draw against Karnataka, winning on a first-innings lead. Captain Paras Dogra and standout players, including Shubham Pundir and Aaquib Nabi Dar, played crucial roles. The victory was celebrated by state officials and dedicated to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a historic turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title by drawing against Karnataka, yet claiming victory based on a substantial first-innings lead. The final marked an end to their 67-year wait for the prestigious domestic title.
This triumph was spearheaded by the team's captain, Paras Dogra, whose leadership was pivotal alongside stellar performances from Shubham Pundir and Aaquib Nabi Dar. Pundir was adjudged the man of the match for his commanding 121-run innings, while Dar's brilliant bowling, registering figures of 5-54, was instrumental in building their decisive lead.
The state celebrated this achievement with notable figures like Indian Cricket Board President Mithun Manhas and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah present to witness the final day's play. The victory was dedicated to the resilient spirit of the Jammu and Kashmir populace, symbolizing a new era of self-belief and sporting excellence.
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title on basis of first innings lead after final against Karnataka ends in draw.
Breaking Barriers: New Barber Shop in Karnataka Village Champions Equality
KalaVerse: Bridging Karnataka's Rich Culture with Digital Innovation
NABARD Boosts Karnataka's Credit Potential for 2026-27
Power Struggle Unfolds in Karnataka Congress: Shivakumar's Accidental Rise?