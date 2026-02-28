Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A 67-Year Dream Fulfilled

In a historic turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title by drawing against Karnataka, yet claiming victory based on a substantial first-innings lead. The final marked an end to their 67-year wait for the prestigious domestic title.

This triumph was spearheaded by the team's captain, Paras Dogra, whose leadership was pivotal alongside stellar performances from Shubham Pundir and Aaquib Nabi Dar. Pundir was adjudged the man of the match for his commanding 121-run innings, while Dar's brilliant bowling, registering figures of 5-54, was instrumental in building their decisive lead.

The state celebrated this achievement with notable figures like Indian Cricket Board President Mithun Manhas and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah present to witness the final day's play. The victory was dedicated to the resilient spirit of the Jammu and Kashmir populace, symbolizing a new era of self-belief and sporting excellence.