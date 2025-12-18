India's Civilisational Ethos: A Humanitarian Approach in the Case of Sheikh Hasina

A parliamentary panel on external affairs urges India to sustain its humanitarian approach towards Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, currently residing in India after a controversial death sentence. India's traditional ethos of offering refuge significantly shapes its stance in this matter.

The committee, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, recommends the government continues defending its values and international obligations, while managing such delicate situations thoughtfully. This comes amidst Bangladesh's request for Hasina's extradition following her conviction on serious charges.

India's strategic, cultural, and historical ties with Bangladesh underscore the complexities of this case. The panel's report highlights the deep-rooted and comprehensive nature of bilateral relations evolving since Bangladesh's 1971 liberation supported by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)