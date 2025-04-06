Meloni's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Shielding Italian Businesses from Tariffs

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has vowed to protect businesses harmed by U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Although an ally of Trump, Meloni is committed to defending Italy's exports against the 20% tariff threat on European Union goods.

In a video message to the League party congress, Meloni expressed disagreement with the U.S. decision but assured that Italy is ready to use all necessary measures, including negotiations and financial support, to shield its businesses. She also urged the EU to reconsider policies like the Green Deal, stating they hinder business.

Meloni appealed to Europe to reassess the Green Deal's regulations, which she described as internal tariffs adding to external ones. Italian media speculated a potential meeting between Meloni and Trump in Washington, possibly around April 14, marking her first visit since attending Trump's inauguration.

