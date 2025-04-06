Left Menu

Meloni's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Shielding Italian Businesses from Tariffs

Giorgia Meloni faces a diplomatic challenge as she pledges to support Italian businesses affected by U.S. tariffs. Aligning with Trump while defending Italy's export sector, she advocates revisiting EU policies like the Green Deal to mitigate internal and external trade barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:22 IST
Meloni's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Shielding Italian Businesses from Tariffs
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has vowed to protect businesses harmed by U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Although an ally of Trump, Meloni is committed to defending Italy's exports against the 20% tariff threat on European Union goods.

In a video message to the League party congress, Meloni expressed disagreement with the U.S. decision but assured that Italy is ready to use all necessary measures, including negotiations and financial support, to shield its businesses. She also urged the EU to reconsider policies like the Green Deal, stating they hinder business.

Meloni appealed to Europe to reassess the Green Deal's regulations, which she described as internal tariffs adding to external ones. Italian media speculated a potential meeting between Meloni and Trump in Washington, possibly around April 14, marking her first visit since attending Trump's inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025