BJP: Celebrating Dedication on Foundation Day

In a vibrant display of party spirit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day by hoisting its flag at Gorakhnath Temple.

The ceremony, attended by significant figures including MP Ravi Kishan and other party officials, highlighted the BJP's commitment to service and good governance.

Adityanath urged party members to display their allegiance by flying the flag and participating in a social media campaign. He emphasized the party's ethos of 'Nation First' and its pursuit of public welfare.

