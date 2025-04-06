Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bihar March: Rallying Cry for Jobs and Change

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, is set to visit Bihar for a march against migration and job scarcity. His itinerary includes addressing events in Patna and participating in a 'pada-yatra' in Begusarai to draw attention to employment issues ahead of upcoming state assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, is gearing up for a significant visit to Bihar, highlighting his commitment to addressing key issues affecting the region. Set to take place on Monday, Gandhi's schedule includes a march in Begusarai and two functions in Patna, according to state Congress president Rajesh Kumar.

The Begusarai march is part of a larger 'pada-yatra' aimed at campaigning for job opportunities and reducing migration, encapsulated in the slogan ''palayan roko naukri do'' (end migration, give jobs). Gandhi, sharing his message through a video on platform X, has called upon Bihar's youth to join the cause, emphasizing the growing scarcity of government jobs amid increasing privatization.

With assembly elections on the horizon, the Mahagathbandhan alliance, comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties, faces off against the NDA led by Nitish Kumar and the BJP. Gandhi's visit also seeks to boost the profile of leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar and engage in wider constitutional discussions at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' later in Patna.

