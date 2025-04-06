Controversy Over BJP's Alleged Gold Grabbing Plan from Padmanabh Temple

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has accused the BJP government of eyeing the gold treasures of the famed Padmanabh Temple after amending the Waqf Act. He expressed these concerns during a meeting with Congress members in Nashik.

President Droupadi Murmu's assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has fueled apprehensions regarding land acquisitions under this reform, which the government claims aims to modernize Muslim religious endowments.

Further scrutinizing the BJP's governance, Sapkal criticized the lack of action on crucial issues like inflation and unemployment and accused them of using cultural figures and narratives, such as Lord Ram and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)