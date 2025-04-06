Left Menu

Controversy Over BJP's Alleged Gold Grabbing Plan from Padmanabh Temple

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP government of targeting gold in the Padmanabh Temple following amendments to the Waqf Act. He questions BJP's priorities amidst rising inflation and unemployment in Maharashtra and criticizes actions perceived as political distractions from core issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:31 IST
Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has accused the BJP government of eyeing the gold treasures of the famed Padmanabh Temple after amending the Waqf Act. He expressed these concerns during a meeting with Congress members in Nashik.

President Droupadi Murmu's assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has fueled apprehensions regarding land acquisitions under this reform, which the government claims aims to modernize Muslim religious endowments.

Further scrutinizing the BJP's governance, Sapkal criticized the lack of action on crucial issues like inflation and unemployment and accused them of using cultural figures and narratives, such as Lord Ram and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

