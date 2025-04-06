Miyanwala Name Retention Amid Renaming Controversy

A local BJP leader asserted that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised a delegation that Miyanwala would keep its name, days after announcing numerous name changes across Uttarakhand.

Recently, Dhami unveiled plans to rename several locations, including roads in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Nainital, prompting opposition specifically from Miyanwala's residents.

A delegation, led by BJP's Kuldeep Butola, met with Dhami to express concerns over changing Miyanwala to Ramjiwala. Opposition stemmed from the area's historical connection to the Rajput title 'Miyan', with a local journalist noting the title dates back to gifts from Maharaja Pradeep Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)