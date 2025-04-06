Turmoil in Turkiye: Opposition Rises Amid Political Strife
The Republican People's Party in Turkiye has re-elected its chairman, Ozgur Ozel, amid allegations of a government plot following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor. This arrest has triggered protests against President Erdogan's regime. The opposition claims the charges are politically motivated, while the government defends the judiciary's independence.
The chairman of Turkiye's main opposition party, Ozgur Ozel, has been re-elected at an extraordinary congress of the Republican People's Party (CHP). This contentious re-election comes just two weeks after Istanbul's mayor and prominent Erdogan rival, Ekrem Imamoglu, was arrested on corruption charges.
Ozel convened the congress to counter what he described as a looming government plot to appoint a caretaker for the party. Imamoglu's arrest has sparked mass protests, with accusations that the charges against him are politically driven. Despite these claims, the government maintains that the judiciary operates independently.
International figures, including former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, have shown solidarity with Turkiye's opposition, underscoring the heightened political tension. President Erdogan's party has faced setbacks, losing control of major cities, which has led to government-appointed caretakers replacing opposition mayors under disputed terrorism charges.
