New Employment Guarantee Bill Sparks Political Controversy
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia supports the VB-G RAM G law, stating it will benefit farmers and youth by increasing employment. He criticized the previous Congress government for corruption and scoffed at Rahul Gandhi's opposition. The law replaces MGNREGA, increasing budget allocation but sparking political protest.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday defended the VB-G RAM G law, emphasizing its significance for national interest and employment growth. He highlighted its role in curbing corruption associated with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Scindia confidently stated the new law benefits farmers and youth by expanding employment opportunities and took a jibe at opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. He contrasted the new bill's budget with the initial MNREGA allocation, asserting that over Rs 1 lakh crore will now empower rural employment initiatives.
The minister accused previous Congress-led governments of financial misconduct, stating the new bill rectifies past embezzlements. Amid protests over altering MGNREGA's name and fears of state financial burdens, the bill passed through the Rajya Sabha by voice vote following its approval in the Lok Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VB-G RAM G
- employment
- MGNREGA
- Scindia
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- corruption
- budget
- Parliament
- bill
ALSO READ
DOJ acknowledges to Congress that Epstein files release is incomplete, expects additional disclosures by end of year, reports AP.
Rahul Gandhi Engages with German Leaders on Global Cooperation and Democracy
National Herald case: ED moves Delhi HC against trial court order refusing to take cognisance of its charge sheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi.
Congress Triumphs in Kerala Local Elections
Congress to Challenge BJP with Election Reform Document