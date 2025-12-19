New Employment Guarantee Bill Sparks Political Controversy

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday defended the VB-G RAM G law, emphasizing its significance for national interest and employment growth. He highlighted its role in curbing corruption associated with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Scindia confidently stated the new law benefits farmers and youth by expanding employment opportunities and took a jibe at opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. He contrasted the new bill's budget with the initial MNREGA allocation, asserting that over Rs 1 lakh crore will now empower rural employment initiatives.

The minister accused previous Congress-led governments of financial misconduct, stating the new bill rectifies past embezzlements. Amid protests over altering MGNREGA's name and fears of state financial burdens, the bill passed through the Rajya Sabha by voice vote following its approval in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)