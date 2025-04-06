Turmoil in BJD: Is an External Force Influencing Party Decisions?

Political turmoil has besieged the BJD party in Odisha, with senior members expressing concerns over the party's sudden change in position on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik leads the party facing accusations of external influence in decision-making, as pointed out by leaders like Prasanna Acharya and Bhupinder Singh.

While party tensions mount, suggestions of a behind-the-scenes deal with BJP are also floated, as Mishra claims Patnaik's leadership is compromised by his chief advisor, amid predictions of the party's potential decline.

