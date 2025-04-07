Trump Talks Trade and Markets: Medicine or Strategy?
President Donald Trump addressed concerns about the market selloff, emphasizing that sometimes tough measures are necessary. He stated he wouldn't agree to a trade deal unless the U.S.-China trade deficit is resolved and mentioned discussions with European and Asian leaders on tariff policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 04:53 IST
President Donald Trump clarified remarks regarding the fluctuating markets, stating that at times, economic interventions are inevitable. His comments come as the U.S. grapples with a significant market selloff.
Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, asserted that any trade agreement with China hinges on rectifying the trade deficit. He underscored his firm stance by noting ongoing discussions with European and Asian leaders concerning U.S. tariffs.
The President's comments have highlighted the complexities of international trade negotiations amid volatile market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
