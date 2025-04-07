AIADMK Criticizes Central Welfare Schemes Amidst Speculation of Alliance Revival

Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK's national spokesperson, has cast doubt on the integrity of beneficiaries under central welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu. Sathyan accused the DMK-led state's leadership of fabricating beneficiary lists, causing significant financial misconduct and misrepresentation in government records.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Pamban railway bridge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sathyan openly criticized the so-called 'tall claims' about infrastructure and welfare improvements. He pointed out that alleged financial benefits, such as new housing and piped water connections, lacked genuine recipients under the current DMK regime.

This criticism comes in the midst of ongoing speculation regarding a potential revival of the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Meetings between AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah fuelled these rumors. Tensions remain high as AIADMK asserts its grievances against DMK policies, emphasizing the need for sincere infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu.

