Left Menu

AIADMK Criticizes Central Welfare Schemes Amidst Speculation of Alliance Revival

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan questions the authenticity of central welfare scheme beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu, labeling them as fabricated under DMK governance. While acknowledging infrastructure contributions, he highlights fraud allegations against DMK. Speculation rises over BJP-AIADMK alliance as former CM Palaniswami meets Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:11 IST
AIADMK Criticizes Central Welfare Schemes Amidst Speculation of Alliance Revival
AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK's national spokesperson, has cast doubt on the integrity of beneficiaries under central welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu. Sathyan accused the DMK-led state's leadership of fabricating beneficiary lists, causing significant financial misconduct and misrepresentation in government records.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Pamban railway bridge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sathyan openly criticized the so-called 'tall claims' about infrastructure and welfare improvements. He pointed out that alleged financial benefits, such as new housing and piped water connections, lacked genuine recipients under the current DMK regime.

This criticism comes in the midst of ongoing speculation regarding a potential revival of the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Meetings between AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah fuelled these rumors. Tensions remain high as AIADMK asserts its grievances against DMK policies, emphasizing the need for sincere infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025