Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Gaza Hospitals

Israel intensified its military campaign in Gaza, launching strikes on tents outside two significant hospitals overnight. Medics confirmed that these strikes resulted in two fatalities, including a local reporter, and injured nine others, six of whom were journalists.

In addition to these incidents, separate strikes across the territory have claimed 15 more lives, according to hospital sources. The strike outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis around 2 a.m. set a media tent ablaze, killing Yousef al-Faqawi, a Palestine Today TV station reporter, and another man. The Israeli military contends their target was a Hamas militant.

Amidst mounting casualties and humanitarian challenges, Israel, which has halted food and medical supplies to Gaza since March, aligns with the U.S. for further discussions. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to meet President Trump in Washington to address the situation and explore potential resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)