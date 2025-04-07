Left Menu

European Markets Tumble Amid U.S. Trade War Escalation

European markets fell to a 16-month low as concerns of a recession grew due to the ongoing U.S. trade war. STOXX 600 experienced a significant drop, and Germany's index was hit severely. Discussions about EU countermeasures intensified as trade tensions with the U.S. escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:42 IST
European shares dramatically decreased to a 16-month low as investors weighed the possibility of a recession sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war. The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 5.8% early on Monday, heading for its worst one-day fall since the COVID-19 pandemic onset.

Germany, particularly vulnerable to trade uncertainties, saw its benchmark index plummet by 6.1%. Trump's firm stance on addressing the U.S. trade deficit with China has triggered selling in Asian markets, contributing to Europe's financial woes. Chief Investment Officer Richard Flax noted President Trump's apparent indifference to market reactions.

European Union countries are considering retaliatory measures on up to $28 billion of U.S. imports, potentially aggravating trade tensions. With potential interest rate cuts by the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve on the horizon, Barclays has significantly reduced its year-end projection for the STOXX 600.

