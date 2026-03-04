Germany Firm on Fuel Tax Amid Middle East Crisis
Germany's government will not reduce taxes on petrol despite rising costs due to the Middle East crisis. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche confirmed no plans to reintroduce the previous tax relief implemented during the 2022 energy crisis. Economists urge reduced petrol usage to adapt to price signals.
Germany has decided not to lower taxes on petrol, even as the crisis in the Middle East causes significant price surges at fuel pumps across Europe's largest economy. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche announced this stance, dismissing the possibility of resurrecting the short-lived tax relief introduced amidst the 2022 energy crisis.
The recent crisis has driven petrol prices at German stations soaring. In some instances, costs have risen by over 20 cents, reaching 2 euros per litre of regular petrol. This increase reflects a broader challenge as Europe grapples with energy market disturbances exacerbated by global geopolitical tensions.
Despite calls for tax cuts, experts like economist Monika Schnitzer argue against undermining price signals. She advocates for consumers to adapt by reducing petrol use, cautioning that government rebates would only lead to unsustainable fiscal burdens without achieving behavioral change.
