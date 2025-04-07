Ukraine's Strategic Minerals Negotiation in Washington

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine will dispatch a team to Washington this week to deliberate on the framework of a new minerals deal proposed by the United States. This announcement was made by Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister earlier on Monday.

Yulia Svyrydenko, in a post on social media platform X, elaborated on the goals of the negotiations, which include reaching a consensus on the selection of projects, establishing robust legal structures, and formulating long-term investment strategies.

The talks are seen as a pivotal step in fostering collaboration and enhancing Ukraine's minerals industry while aligning with U.S. interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)