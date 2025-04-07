Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Turmoil Over Waqf Bill

Chaos erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, following the rejection of an adjournment motion to discuss the Bill. Religious slogans led to heated confrontations between different political factions, resulting in the assembly's adjournment for the day amid protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:27 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Turmoil Over Waqf Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly spiraled into chaos on Monday when Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather dismissed an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, labeling it sub judice. The motion's rejection prompted fervent religious and political sloganeering, emphasizing the region's deep-seated community tensions.

The conflict saw BJP's Sunil Sharma spearhead opposition against discussing the Bill, with National Conference (NC) members, led by Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, seeking immediate discussion. As tempers flared, slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' clashed with 'Allah hu Akbar,' escalating the situation inside the house.

Following rising tensions, the Assembly was adjourned twice, ultimately halting proceedings for the day as demonstrators continued their protest outside. The controversial Bill, recently sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu, remains a focal point for regional, religious, and political discourse, fueling ongoing debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025