Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Turmoil Over Waqf Bill
Chaos erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, following the rejection of an adjournment motion to discuss the Bill. Religious slogans led to heated confrontations between different political factions, resulting in the assembly's adjournment for the day amid protests.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly spiraled into chaos on Monday when Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather dismissed an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, labeling it sub judice. The motion's rejection prompted fervent religious and political sloganeering, emphasizing the region's deep-seated community tensions.
The conflict saw BJP's Sunil Sharma spearhead opposition against discussing the Bill, with National Conference (NC) members, led by Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, seeking immediate discussion. As tempers flared, slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' clashed with 'Allah hu Akbar,' escalating the situation inside the house.
Following rising tensions, the Assembly was adjourned twice, ultimately halting proceedings for the day as demonstrators continued their protest outside. The controversial Bill, recently sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu, remains a focal point for regional, religious, and political discourse, fueling ongoing debates.
