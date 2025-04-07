Honda Executive Shake-Up Amid Allegations
Honda Motor announced the resignation of Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama following allegations of inappropriate conduct during an after-hours social event. The company is currently reviewing its management structure and plans to announce changes shortly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Honda Motor revealed on Monday the resignation of Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama amidst claims of inappropriate behavior during a social gathering outside official work hours.
The Japanese automotive giant noted that the transition in management structure is under urgent review and updates will be provided soon.
The decision comes as the company aims to navigate the unfolding situation while maintaining organizational integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
