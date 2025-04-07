Balochistan Unrest: Shops Shuttered Amid Tensions

On Monday, businesses in various cities throughout Balochistan, Pakistan, shut down in response to a strike called by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal. The strike protested the arrest of ethnic leaders and other grievances.

Led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the BNP-M organized a 'long march' from Wadh town to the capital on March 28, demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, following a crackdown on their sit-in last month. However, the march encountered a halt at Mastung district, where Mengal initiated another sit-in.

The strike received a strong response across cities like Gwadar, Turbat, and Pasni, prompting the government to warn of potential arrests under the Maintenance of Public Order if the march proceeded to Quetta.

