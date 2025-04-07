Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Resilient Economy Amid Market Chaos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stressed the need for India to build a production-based economy as global markets face instability due to US tariff policies. He criticized India's current economic stance, calling for a shift that benefits all Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Resilient Economy Amid Market Chaos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Rahul Gandhi/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of global market turmoil fueled by US reciprocal tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has challenged India's current economic strategy. On Monday, he urged the nation to develop a resilient, production-based economy, emphasizing that reality, harsh as it seems, cannot be ignored.

Speaking at the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Patna, Gandhi criticized US President Donald Trump, claiming he has disrupted stock markets worldwide. He argued that the stock market benefits only a small, elite group while the general Indian populace remains unaffected.

The imposition of reciprocal tariffs by Trump, aimed at ensuring fair trade, has sparked a sell-off in global equities, affecting markets in India as well. Gandhi's remarks highlight the urgent need for India to rethink its economic approach to ensure inclusivity and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025