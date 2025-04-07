Rahul Gandhi Calls for Resilient Economy Amid Market Chaos

In the wake of global market turmoil fueled by US reciprocal tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has challenged India's current economic strategy. On Monday, he urged the nation to develop a resilient, production-based economy, emphasizing that reality, harsh as it seems, cannot be ignored.

Speaking at the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Patna, Gandhi criticized US President Donald Trump, claiming he has disrupted stock markets worldwide. He argued that the stock market benefits only a small, elite group while the general Indian populace remains unaffected.

The imposition of reciprocal tariffs by Trump, aimed at ensuring fair trade, has sparked a sell-off in global equities, affecting markets in India as well. Gandhi's remarks highlight the urgent need for India to rethink its economic approach to ensure inclusivity and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)