Protests Erupt in J&K Assembly Over Waqf Amendment Act

A significant political confrontation took place in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday as members of the coalition government protested outside the House against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act following its adjournment amid chaos.

Legislators from the National Conference, Congress, CPI(M), and several Independents led a demonstration at the Assembly's entry gate, voicing their discontent against the BJP-led central administration. "BJP resorted to aggressive tactics in the House, raising religious slogans," stated NC member Altaf Kaloo.

CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami urged solidarity against what he described as the BJP's divisive politics. Congress's Irfan Hafeez Lone denounced the Act, claiming bias and labeling BJP as supporters of Nathuram Godse, which escalated tensions within the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)