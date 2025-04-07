Controversy in Madhya Pradesh: Alleged 'Fake' Cardiologist Sparks Political Clash

In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, political tensions have intensified following allegations against a man accused of posing as a cardiologist. This individual, Narendra John Camm, is suspected of fraudulently conducting surgeries that led to seven patient deaths.

The Congress party has criticized the BJP, suggesting that Camm was favored by the ruling party despite his fraudulent activities. Congress leaders accuse him of being a habitual hate-monger who misled people via social media.

In response, the BJP has refuted these claims, emphasizing their commitment to addressing misconduct irrespective of political ties. The state government has already registered a case against Camm, and investigations by authorities, including the National Human Rights Commission, are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)