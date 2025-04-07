MA Baby Ascends: New Leadership at CPI(M)
MA Baby has been elected as the general secretary of the CPI(M) at the 24th All India Party Congress. Baby, a veteran leader from the Kerala unit, succeeded the interim coordinator Prakash Karat. The election of a new Central Committee and Politburo marks a generational shift in CPI(M) leadership.
MA Baby has taken the helm as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during its 24th All India Party Congress. This marks a critical leadership shift following the passing of former general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
A native of Kerala, Baby's election signifies regional continuity but also a generational change, succeeding Prakash Karat as interim coordinator. Among those who had backed alternative candidates was the AIKS president Ashok Dhawale.
With a career rooted in politics since his school days, Baby calls for unity to fortify the party. The 84-member Central Committee and 18-member Politburo now include new faces, signaling a strategic overhaul aimed at revitalizing the CPI(M).
