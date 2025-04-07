MA Baby Ascends: New Leadership at CPI(M)

MA Baby has taken the helm as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during its 24th All India Party Congress. This marks a critical leadership shift following the passing of former general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A native of Kerala, Baby's election signifies regional continuity but also a generational change, succeeding Prakash Karat as interim coordinator. Among those who had backed alternative candidates was the AIKS president Ashok Dhawale.

With a career rooted in politics since his school days, Baby calls for unity to fortify the party. The 84-member Central Committee and 18-member Politburo now include new faces, signaling a strategic overhaul aimed at revitalizing the CPI(M).

(With inputs from agencies.)