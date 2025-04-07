Left Menu

MA Baby Ascends: New Leadership at CPI(M)

MA Baby has been elected as the general secretary of the CPI(M) at the 24th All India Party Congress. Baby, a veteran leader from the Kerala unit, succeeded the interim coordinator Prakash Karat. The election of a new Central Committee and Politburo marks a generational shift in CPI(M) leadership.

Updated: 07-04-2025 19:04 IST
MA Baby has taken the helm as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during its 24th All India Party Congress. This marks a critical leadership shift following the passing of former general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A native of Kerala, Baby's election signifies regional continuity but also a generational change, succeeding Prakash Karat as interim coordinator. Among those who had backed alternative candidates was the AIKS president Ashok Dhawale.

With a career rooted in politics since his school days, Baby calls for unity to fortify the party. The 84-member Central Committee and 18-member Politburo now include new faces, signaling a strategic overhaul aimed at revitalizing the CPI(M).

