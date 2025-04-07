Future of British Steel Plant Hangs in Balance

The fate of the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, northeast England, remains uncertain as Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated on Monday that he is keeping all options open for its future.

Speaking at a press conference, Starmer addressed the possibility of nationalizing the China-owned plant, which is grappling with the possible closure of its two blast furnaces and the resulting threat to 2,700 jobs.

'All options are on the table in relation to Scunthorpe,' Starmer said, emphasizing a willingness to consider each possible solution for the preservation of the plant and its workforce.

