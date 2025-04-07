Left Menu

Future of British Steel Plant Hangs in Balance

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is considering all options, including nationalization, for the China-owned British Steel plant in Scunthorpe. The plant may face closure of its blast furnaces, risking 2,700 jobs. Starmer emphasized keeping all potential solutions available to secure the plant’s future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The fate of the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, northeast England, remains uncertain as Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated on Monday that he is keeping all options open for its future.

Speaking at a press conference, Starmer addressed the possibility of nationalizing the China-owned plant, which is grappling with the possible closure of its two blast furnaces and the resulting threat to 2,700 jobs.

'All options are on the table in relation to Scunthorpe,' Starmer said, emphasizing a willingness to consider each possible solution for the preservation of the plant and its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

