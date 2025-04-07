EU: Lower Non-Tariff Barriers Key to U.S. Trade Deal, Navarro Says

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has called on the European Union to reduce non-tariff barriers, including value-added taxes, to pave the way for a trade agreement with the United States. His remarks were directed at achieving lower tariffs on both sides.

Navarro described the EU's readiness to negotiate tariffs as a positive but initial step, emphasizing the more substantial impact of non-tariff barriers, such as food safety regulations, versus tariff rates. The context follows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's statement on willingness to negotiate a 'zero-for-zero' tariff pact.

Navarro urged the EU to lower VAT and comply with WTO decisions on U.S. agricultural exports, illustrating a broader issue of non-tariff barriers affecting trade with various countries like Vietnam. He defended the U.S.'s tariff methodology, despite criticism from economists.

(With inputs from agencies.)