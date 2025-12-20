PM Modi's Rally Highlights BJP's Assam Development Agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for its historical neglect of Assam and the northeast, highlighting BJP's efforts to correct longstanding errors. Speaking at a rally after opening a new terminal at Guwahati airport, he emphasized the BJP's commitment to the region's development and the prevention of infiltrators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress, accusing it of neglecting Assam and the northeast during its time in power. He stated that the BJP government is working to correct the 'mistakes' that the Congress made over decades.
Speaking at a rally following the inauguration of a new terminal at Guwahati airport, Modi alleged that developing the northeast was never a priority for Congress. He criticized the party for protecting infiltrators who posed threats to Assam's security and identity.
Modi also mentioned the Election Commission's efforts through a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to prevent infiltrator participation in elections. He expressed his dedication to Assam's growth and emphasized the region's potential as a gateway to India's development.
